LONDON, March 15 Home Retail, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, said fourth-quarter sales continued to tumble at both its catalogue-based Argos and Homebase do-it-yourself chains as cash-strapped shoppers cut back spending on non-essential goods.

The firm said on Thursday it was on track to meet analysts' profit expectations for the year ending Feb. 25, which average around 99 million pounds ($155 million), down sharply from the 254 million delivered in the previous financial year.

Sales at Argos stores open over a year dropped 8.5 percent in the 8 weeks to Feb. 25, broadly in line with the third-quarter fall of 8.8 percent and due largely to plunging sales of consumer electronics goods.

The gross profit margin at the chain was flat.

Like-for-like sales at Homebase slumped 6.5 percent following a third-quarter decline of 2.6 percent, while gross margin was up 175 basis points. ($1 = 0.6376 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey and Mark Potter; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)