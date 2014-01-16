LONDON Jan 16 Home Retail Group,
Britain's biggest household goods retailer, said on Thursday the
head of its Argos business John Walden would replace outgoing
chief executive Terry Duddy.
The news came as Argos said a strong performance in its
Christmas quarter meant it expected full-year group benchmark
profit to be towards the top end of a range of market
expectations of 90 million pounds ($147.16 million) to 109
million pounds.
Duddy, one of the longest serving leaders in the stores
sector, announced in September that he would quit the firm by
July. Argos Managing Director Walden, who has been with the
group since Feb. 2012, had been viewed by analysts as a clear
favourite for the top job and will start as CEO on March 14.
Home Retail said on Thursday sales at Argos stores open over
a year for the 18 weeks to Jan. 4 had risen 3.8 percent, and
were up 4.7 percent at its Homebase DIY chain, both ahead of
analyst forecasts for a 2.5 percent rise at both divisions.