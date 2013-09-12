(Adds CEO comments, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's Home Retail Group Plc
said summer sunshine had delivered a big boost to sales
at its home improvements chain Homebase in the second quarter
and helped shift seasonal products at its biggest business
Argos.
Shares in Home Retail, which have risen 29 percent since the
start of the year, hit to a two-year high of 178 pence and were
trading up 3.2 percent at 169 pence by 0819 GMT, topping the
FTSE mid-cap index.
Like-for-like sales at Homebase rose by 11 percent in the 13
weeks to Aug. 31, it said, comfortably beating analyst
expectations of 3.3 percent, while sales at Argos on the same
measure were up 2.7 percent, beating forecasts of 2.0 percent.
Chief Executive Terry Duddy, who recently said he would quit
by next July, said Homebase had had a "fantastic summer" with
the highest like-for-like sales growth in at least a decade.
Sales of garden furniture at Homebase rose by 60 percent and
barbecues were up 56 percent, he told reporters on Thursday.
Seasonal goods such as paddling pools were also in demand at
Argos, helping offset declines in furniture and homeware.
"We sold more desk fans in two weeks than in the whole of
2012," Duddy said.
The strong summer performance meant the group was more
confident in saying it would meet analysts' profit expectations
for the full year, he said, but the outcome still depended on
the important Christmas trading performance at Argos.
Analysts on average expect yearly pretax profit of 98.6
million pounds ($155.9 million), according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"Whilst we do not believe that our customers are better
off, there was clearly a feel-good factor in the summer when
they were spending on outdoor leisure products," he said.
The comments contrast with remarks from Kingfisher,
Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, which reported a
slight dip in profit on Wednesday and said it was too early to
call an economic recovery in Britain.
($1 = 0.6324 British pounds)
