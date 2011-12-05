SYDNEY Dec 2 Home approvals for
apartments, townhouses and semi-detached homes were at a near
record over the last year as more Australians downsized their
homes, some of the largest in the world, a report showed on
Tuesday.
Some 38 percent of home approvals were for medium density
dwellings over the past year, close to a record high and
compared with 31 percent five years ago, according to a report
by Bankwest.
Affordability, a tight rental market and lifestyle choices
were behind the move, Bankwest said.
The trend for increasing density in capital cities was most
pronounced in Victoria with Melbourne accounting for 93 percent
of the state's medium density approvals, it said.
"Melbourne might be considered the cafe capital and this is
helping to fuel demand for city living," Vittoria Shortt,
Bankwest retail chief executive, said in a report.
The trend towards apartments and townhouses is emerging
mainly in capital cities, which accounted for 77 percent of all
medium density approvals in the last five years, according to
the report.
"With Gen Y's entering the market, looking at the inner city
as a preferred location, coupled with baby boomers that are
starting to downsize, this trend towards medium density looks
set to continue," Shortt said.
Reflecting the trend, residential developers such as
Stockland are putting smaller products on the market.
According to Stockland, Australians are living in one of the
biggest houses in the world with average new dwelling size per
person at 83 square metres, compared with 78 square metres in
the United States, 32 square meters in the United Kingdom.
House prices in Australia have been sliding amid the global
financial crisis, although affordability issues remain. During
2010, the number of suburbs nationally with a $1 million price
tag has increased by 35 percent with more than half of them
located in New South Wales, according to property research firm
RPData.
The Economist magazine's house price indicators, measured by
price-to-income ratio and price-to-rent ratio, showed last month
that home prices in Australia were still overvalued by more than
25 percent.
The Bankwest report said Western Australia's Perth was the
only state capital where the share of medium density approvals
hasn't increased.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Lincoln Feast)