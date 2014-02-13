Feb 13 HomeServe PLC : * Statement re Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) final notice * Relating to the investigation into historic regulatory issues at its UK business. These issues principally related to sales and marketing, controls and governance and complaints handling procedures that were last in operation over two years ago * Homeserve has agreed to a fine of £30.6 million in full and final settlement * No need for further provisions in relation to this fine and the associated