(Adds details, analyst comments, updates share movement)

* To outsource UK complaints handling ops to local firm next year

* To expand in UK water utility sector, ties up with Singapore's Sembcorp

Dec 13 HomeServe plans to outsource its UK customer complaints operations to a local service provider early next year after the home repair and insurance cover provider could not handle an unusually high number customer complaints amid a severe winter last year.

In October, HomeServe had said it was revisiting a number of mishandled customer complaints made last winter, just days after suspending its telesales operations in a separate incident.

"No redundancies have been announced. They expect to retain the vast majority of people in customer service roles within HomeServe, others will have an option to transfer across to the outsource provider," a source close to the company told Reuters.

Last month, the company said profit this year and next would be hit by lower customer numbers and restructuring costs as it deals with the impact of mis-selling concerns.

"The group may have to re-contact some or all of these customers as part of its 'action plan' in a similar fashion to the claims handling issue from last winter," JP Morgan Cazenove said in a note.

HomeServe also said it signed an agreement with Sembcorp Bournemouth Water (SBW), a unit of Singapore-based utility firm Sembcorp Industries, to expand its footprint in the UK water utility sector.

As part of the deal, HomeServe will sell its home emergency and repair policies to over 200,000 residential households as well as SBW's existing 10,000 home emergency policyholders.

HomeServe sells insurance cover for, and fixes boilers and burst pipes and has around 5.1 million customers.

Shares in HomeServe were up about 1.5 percent at 298.8 pence at 1057 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6402 British pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)