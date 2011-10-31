LONDON Oct 31 Homeserve shares fell a third in value on Monday after the British emergency repair and insurance group suspended telephone sales following a review of its procedures.

The FTSE 250 company said on Saturday it had halted all telephone sales after launching a review and commissioning a report by Deloitte into whether staff have been mis-selling products.

Homeserve, which sells insurance cover for, and fixes, burst pipes, broken boilers and drains, wants to ensure scripts used by sales staff provide greater clarity about products and pricing.

Telephone sales will not resume until staff have completed a retraining programme. Homeserve shares were down 32 percent to 329.7 pence at 1005 GMT, following several analyst downgrades.

"We do not believe that the business model is broken and numerous attractions remain, although it is likely to take time to restore confidence and rebuild the rating," Brewin Dolphin analyst Mark Fleetwood said, moving hit rating to 'sell'.

"Whether the Financial Services Authority will look to take any action also remains to be seen," he said.

Homeserve said it had been in contact with the FSA throughout its month-long review and had fully informed the regulator of measures it has implemented.

Homeserve, approaching one of its most important marketing periods as winter looms, said it was on track to meet forecasts for full-year profit.

"The adverse impact of reduced customer growth does not materially alter our profit expectation for the current year, due to the typical 1-2 year payback on customers," Espirito Santo analyst David Brockton said in a note.

"However, a lower renewal base heading into 2013 acts to materially reduce our profit expectation."

A Homeserve spokesman said no redundancies were planned.