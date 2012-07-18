(Adds reaction, details)
By Sophie Kirby
LONDON, July 18 HomeServe shares leapt
by 13 percent on Wednesday on speculation that the troubled
British repair and insurance group was in takeover talks with
private equity firms, despite a denial from the company.
The first sign of market optimism for Homeserve since
concerns surfaced last year about mis-selling of its policies
came after the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that the group
had been approached by private equity buyout groups Apax, Cinven
and KKR.
The company, however, denied the claims, saying: "HomeServe
wishes to clarify that it has not, nor is currently, engaged in
any discussions which could lead to a possible offer for the
company."
Shares in HomeServe, which sells cover for, and fixes,
boilers and burst pipes, tumbled after it suspended its British
telesales operation last year to address concerns over how its
policies were being marketed and sold.
In May the group announced that the UK regulator, the
Financial Services Authority (FSA), had launched an
investigation into its governance, controls and processes, which
could result in a fine or compensation for customers. In
mid-June the shares reached an eight-year low of 136.7 pence.
Analysts at Espirito Santo said they still thought
HomeServe had an attractive business model, but the potential
for reputational damage from the FSA investigation meant it was
high-risk.
"Our 210 pence fair value is materially above the current
volatile share price, but there remains a wide range of possible
regulatory outcomes," Espirito Santo said in an analysts' note.
"Hence we expect the shares to continue (to) trade below the
perceived inherent value of the business, particularly now that
we know management are not willing to entertain any
opportunistic approach for the company."
Cinven declined to comment, while Apax and KKR were
unavailable for comment.
(Editing by David Goodman)