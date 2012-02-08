* Sees FY pretax profit in line with market expectations

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Feb 8 British home repair and insurance firm HomeServe said a prolonged marketing delay - prompted by concerns it may be mis-selling products - would hit customer numbers and renewal revenues harder than expected.

HomeServe, which suspended UK telesales in October to review marketing techniques and retrain sales staff, and reopened thousands of customer complaints, also said 200 UK jobs would go as part of an increasingly costly restructuring drive.

The group said on Wednesday total customer numbers could fall 8 percent in 2012, down from its previous estimate of a 5 percent dip.

This would mean renewal revenue in 2013 would be around 10 million pounds ($15.9 million) lower, the group said, adding that adjusted pretax profit for the year ending March 31, 2012 would be in line with market expectations of 127 million pounds.

Shares in the FTSE 250-listed group, which have dropped 42 percent since it suspended its UK sales activities, slipped 10.6 percent to 245.75 pence by 1032 GMT.

HomeServe's decision to suspend telesales came after a standard independent report by Deloitte last year unearthed concerns over how some products were being sold to customers. HomeServe passed the report onto its regulator the Financial Services Authority and volunteered to suspend its marketing activity in order to begin an overhaul of its practices.

The group is in regular contact with the FSA but is not under investigation.

"Our dialogue now is the ongoing day-to-day dialogue rather than about the UK issues that we identified at the end of October," Chief Executive Richard Harpin told Reuters.

HomeServe, which sells cover for, and fixes, boilers and burst pipes for around 5.1 million customers, said that due to its marketing overhaul and fewer customers in Britain, which accounts for 84 percent of operating profits, it would cut 200 jobs in its outbound sales unit - 7 percent of UK headcount.

The firm said it did not expect to make any more job cuts.

The one-off cost of this restructuring, which also includes outsourcing its customer complaints division to a local third party, would now cost around 20 million pounds this year, compared to the 10 million pounds it estimated in November.

Overall customer retention rate for 2012 would be around 80 percent, HomeServe said, down from 82.7 percent last year.

The group resumed mail marketing at the beginning of the year and has also reopened some inbound sales calls but its outbound unit, which will retain 100 staff, remains closed without a restart date.

Charles Stanley Securities analyst Andy Smith wrote that more pain for the firm might be yet to come: "With both the UK in-bound and out-bound sales staff yet to be fully retrained, our expectations for HomeServe continue to be low".

"The problem is not so much in declining profitability in FY12, but in FY13, as it is in the second year in which new policies become profitable."

HomeServe, which in November posted a 10 percent rise in first-half profit helped by a doubling of its U.S. revenue, said it continued to see good growth in new policy sales in its businesses in France, Spain and America where prospects have not been dampened by its UK problems.

"We've had very little comment from our existing 21 U.S. partners or from the encouraging pipeline of prospective utility partners (on UK issues)," Harpin said, pointing to a new partnership also announced Wednesday with WaterOne, a utility providing water to over 100,000 households in Kansas.

($1 = 0.6300 British pounds)