LONDON Nov 20 Homeserve PLC : * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc H1 revenue rose 8 percent to 229.6 million

STG * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc interim dividend 3.63 pence per share * UK customer numbers down to 2.5m (hy12: 3.0m, FY 2012: 2.7m) * USA customers up 20%, Spain customers up 42 % * Expect our results for the full year to be in line with our expectations