LONDON May 21 Homeserve PLC : * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc FY revenue rose 2 percent to 547 million

STG * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc FY adjusted pretax profit 105 million STG * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc final dividend 7.67 pence per share * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc total dividend 11.3 pence per share * 2.3m customers in line with our target * We expect to stabilise UK customer numbers at around 1.9m by the end of FY

2014 * Confident that the plans we are implementing will allow the group to return

to modest growth in FY 2015