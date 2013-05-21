Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON May 21 Homeserve PLC : * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc FY revenue rose 2 percent to 547 million
STG * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc FY adjusted pretax profit 105 million STG * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc final dividend 7.67 pence per share * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc total dividend 11.3 pence per share * 2.3m customers in line with our target * We expect to stabilise UK customer numbers at around 1.9m by the end of FY
2014 * Confident that the plans we are implementing will allow the group to return
to modest growth in FY 2015
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.