* Sees FY 2012 pretax profit in line with market view
* Sees FY customer numbers falling 9 pct vs 8 pct previous
estimate
* Says making changes following FSA feedback
LONDON, March 29 British home repair and
insurance firm HomeServe Plc, which has seen sales and
shares slide over an internal probe into mis-selling concerns,
said a slow response to marketing campaigns meant 2012 customer
numbers would be lower than expected.
HomeServe, which suspended UK telesales in October to review
marketing techniques and retrain sales staff, said on Thursday
that customer numbers for the full-year would reduce by 9
percent, rather than its first two estimates of 5 and 8 percent.
It remained in line to meet market expectations for
full-year 2012 adjusted pretax profit, which averages at 124
million pounds ($197 million), according to the firm.
HomeServe, which said in February that 200 jobs would go as
part of a restructuring, added that a pilot to resume outbound
telesales would be launched soon, having been suspended since
October.
The group said that its businesses in the U.S., France and
Spain were making good progress, with growth in the number of
customers and policies and retention rates remaining high in all
markets.
Shares in the FTSE 250 firm, which is in regular contact
with the FSA but is not under investigation, closed at 239 pence
on Wednesday, down 50 percent on six months ago, and valuing the
business at around 790 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6309 British pounds)
