Dec 7 Seattle-based lender HomeStreet Inc again delayed its initial public offering, due to market conditions, according to an underwriter.

The company delayed the pricing of its IPO in August citing market volatility. In an SEC filing on Wednesday, the company said it was expecting to sell up to 7.2 million shares at between $22 and $24 a share. Homestreet would have raised $165.6 million if it had sold at the midpoint of its range, the company said.

HomeStreet, which had total assets of $2.49 billion as of Dec. 31, is under orders from the Office of Thrift Supervision and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to reduce troubled assets and raise capital.

The company intends to trade its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol "HSTM."

As of Sept. 31, the bank needed to raise $97.3 million in additional capital to satisfy its regulators, according to its latest filing.

Peak Resorts Inc, which operates 12 ski resorts in the U.S., also delayed its IPO, according to an underwriter.

Peak, which filed to trade its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol "PEAK," was expecting to sell 5 million shares between $16 and $18 each. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)