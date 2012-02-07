* Sees IPO of 1.25 mln shares at $43-$45/shr

* To list common stock on NASDAQ under symbol "HMST"

* FBR Capital Markets to underwrite offering (Follows alerts)

Feb 7 Seattle-based lender Homestreet Inc, which has twice delayed its initial public offering, told regulators that it expects to sell 1.25 million shares in its IPO at between $43 and $45 apiece.

The company had, in July, filed to sell 7.8 million shares in its IPO at a price of $22 to $24 per share.

Tuesday's filing would see the troubled bank raise $55 million at the mid-point of its expected price range, much below the $179 million it would have raised at the mid-point of its July range.

The company, currently under regulatory orders, had initially filed for an IPO of up to $210 million to boost its capital levels.

The company had delayed pricing its IPO in August and again in December citing market conditions.

HomeStreet, which had total assets of $2.49 billion as of Dec. 31, is under orders from the Office of Thrift Supervision and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to reduce troubled assets and raise capital levels.

FBR Capital Markets is underwriting the offering.

For a factbox on HomeStreet: (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)