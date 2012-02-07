* Sees IPO of 1.25 mln shares at $43-$45/shr
* To list common stock on NASDAQ under symbol "HMST"
* FBR Capital Markets to underwrite offering
(Follows alerts)
Feb 7 Seattle-based lender Homestreet Inc,
which has twice delayed its initial public offering, told
regulators that it expects to sell 1.25 million shares in its
IPO at between $43 and $45 apiece.
The company had, in July, filed to sell 7.8 million shares
in its IPO at a price of $22 to $24 per share.
Tuesday's filing would see the troubled bank raise $55
million at the mid-point of its expected price range, much below
the $179 million it would have raised at the mid-point of its
July range.
The company, currently under regulatory orders, had
initially filed for an IPO of up to $210 million to boost its
capital levels.
The company had delayed pricing its IPO in August and again
in December citing market conditions.
HomeStreet, which had total assets of $2.49 billion as of
Dec. 31, is under orders from the Office of Thrift Supervision
and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to reduce troubled assets
and raise capital levels.
FBR Capital Markets is underwriting the offering.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)