(Adds background, details on share opening)
Feb 10 Shares of troubled lender
HomeStreet Inc, which sold more-than-planned shares in
its IPO, rose as much as 11 percent on their market debut on
Friday afternoon.
HomeStreet sold 1.8 million shares in the offering at $44
each, the mid-point of its expected range of between $43 and $45
per share.
Shares of the Seattle-based lender began trading at 1500 ET,
and rose to a high of $49 in heavy volume. They were up 7
percent at $47.01 at 1530 ET.
The bank, which has twice delayed its IPO, had told
regulators on Tuesday that it was looking to sell 1.25 million
shares in its IPO.
At 1415 ET on Friday, HomeStreet, in a regulatory filing,
raised the size of its offering and said it expected to sell 1.6
million shares in the IPO.
HomeStreet, which had total assets of $2.49 billion as of
Dec. 31, is under orders from the Office of Thrift Supervision
and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to reduce troubled assets
and raise capital levels.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)