Feb 10 Shares of troubled lender HomeStreet Inc, which sold more-than-planned shares in its IPO, rose as much as 11 percent on their market debut on Friday afternoon.

HomeStreet sold 1.8 million shares in the offering at $44 each, the mid-point of its expected range of between $43 and $45 per share.

Shares of the Seattle-based lender began trading at 1500 ET, and rose to a high of $49 in heavy volume. They were up 7 percent at $47.01 at 1530 ET.

The bank, which has twice delayed its IPO, had told regulators on Tuesday that it was looking to sell 1.25 million shares in its IPO.

At 1415 ET on Friday, HomeStreet, in a regulatory filing, raised the size of its offering and said it expected to sell 1.6 million shares in the IPO.

HomeStreet, which had total assets of $2.49 billion as of Dec. 31, is under orders from the Office of Thrift Supervision and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to reduce troubled assets and raise capital levels.