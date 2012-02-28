BRIEF-Atkore International prices offering at $25.00 per share
* Atkore International Group Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
(Adds details, background, stock quote)
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican homebuilder Homex posted on Monday a 38 percent year-on-year decline in fourth-quarter profit of 254 million pesos ($18 million), dented by foreign exchange losses, higher costs on sales and taxes.
The company reported revenues of 6.430 billion pesos in the October to December period, up 6 percent from a year earlier, in part helped by its growing operations in Brazil.
The homebuilder, which issued $400 million of debt earlier this month, rose 0.92 percent to close at 43.91 pesos on Monday, before results were disclosed.
($1=13.9725 pesos at end Dec) (Reporting by Gabriela López; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Atkore International Group Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 16 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out a vision on Thursday of his company serving as a bulwark against rising isolationism, writing in a letter to users that the company's platform could be the "social infrastructure" for the globe.