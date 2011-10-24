Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Costs dent botton line in Q3
* Company cuts 2011 revenue outlook (Adds revised forecast)
Oct 24 Mexican homebuilder Homex posted a 7 percent year-on-year decline in third-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher costs of sales, as it cut its 2011 revenue forecast.
Homex (HOMEX.MX) HXM.N earned 445 million pesos (US$32 million) in the July-September period, down from 479.7 million pesos in the same quarter of last year.
The company had revenue of 5.7 billion pesos in the period, compared with 5.2 billion pesos a year earlier.
Homex said it now expects 2011 revenue growth of 12 to 14 percent as the company deals with some payment collection issues. Its previous view of revenue growth was 13 to 16 percent.
Homex shares closed 4.94 percent stronger at 32.52 pesos on Monday, hours before the results were released. Its New York-traded stock gained 7.35 percent to close at $14.59. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end Sept) (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Gary Hill)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.