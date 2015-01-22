MEXICO CITY Jan 22 Mexican homebuilder Homex
said on Thursday it had signed an accord for a 500
million peso ($34.2 million), 10-year revolving credit line with
Proyectos Adamantine, a financial firm specialized in mortgage
lending and administration.
Culiacan-based Homex has struggled with a heavy debt load
and slumping home sales, and filed for bankruptcy last year.
Mexican homebuilders have been hit hard since the government
shifted to a policy in the last few years that gives priority to
subsidies for apartment purchases by new home buyers, hurting
sales of cheap houses built by Homex and its peers.
($1 = 14.6207 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)