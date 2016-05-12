BRIEF-Paypal Holdings Inc's CEO 2016 total compensation was $18.9 mln
* Paypal Holdings Inc - CEO Daniel H. Schulman 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14.5 million in 2015
MONTERREY May 11 Mexican homebuilder Homex said on Wednesday that a Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) probe into the company is related to a change in accounting rules in the sector several years ago.
The company added in a statement that it would hire an external party to review its operations between 2009 and 2012.
Homex said earlier in May that it was the target of a probe into fraudulent real estate sales and had appointed a temporary chief executive officer and chief financial officer while the current directors dedicate their time to the issue. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Paypal Holdings Inc - CEO Daniel H. Schulman 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14.5 million in 2015
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 When WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange disclosed earlier this month that his anti-secrecy group had obtained CIA tools for hacking into technology products made by U.S. companies, security engineers at Cisco Systems swung into action.