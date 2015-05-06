MONTERREY May 6 Mexican homebuilder Homex said
on Wednesday it had agreed a deal with a group of creditors to
restructure its debt, with measures including a debt
capitalization, new lines of credit and a convertible bond worth
1.5 billion pesos ($98 million).
Culiacan-based Homex has struggled with a heavy debt load
and slumping home sales, and filed for bankruptcy last year.
Mexican homebuilders have been hit hard since the government
shifted to a policy in the last few years that gives priority to
subsidies for apartment purchases by new home buyers, hurting
sales of cheap houses built by Homex and its peers.
In January, Homex said it had signed an accord for a 500
million peso, 10-year revolving credit line with Proyectos
Adamantine, a financial firm specialized in mortgage lending and
administration.
($1 = 15.2725 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)