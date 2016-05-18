UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says its unit signs strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Laibo Bio-chemical Co., Ltd
* Says the partnership will help the unit to stress on health and beauty business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7FpP90
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources