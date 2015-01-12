BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says FY profit RMB607 mln, up 26.5pct
* FY profit for the year RMB607 million an increase of 26.5pct
Jan 12 Beijing Homyear Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire a medical equipment firm in Chongqing for 2.15 billion yuan ($346.62 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xfT7HL
($1 = 6.2027 Chinese yuan renminbi)
