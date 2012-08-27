TOKYO Aug 27 Hon Hai Precision Industries wants to finalise its agreement on investment in troubled Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp this week, the Taiwanese firm's chairman told reporters on Monday.

Hon Hai chairman Terry Gou, in Tokyo as part of a Taiwanese delegation of businesspeople and politicians, said he will meet Sharp executives from Thursday.

The Taiwanese company agreed in March to buy a 9.9 percent stake in Sharp for 67 billion yen ($852 million), or 550 yen a share. The companies reopened talks to give Hon Hai, which had said it might seek a bigger stake, more favourable terms after Sharp's shares slumped below 200 yen. ($1 = 78.6500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Kenichi Kawakami; Editing by Michael Watson)