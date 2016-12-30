BEIJING Dec 30 A joint venture of Hon Hai Precision Industries, known as Foxconn, and Sharp said on Friday it plans to invest 61 billion yuan ($8.8 billion) to build a new factory in China to produce liquid-crystal displays (LCDs).

Sakai Display Products Corp will build the factory in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. ($1 = 6.9410 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)