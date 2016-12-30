UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Dec 30 A joint venture of Hon Hai Precision Industries, known as Foxconn, and Sharp said on Friday it plans to invest 61 billion yuan ($8.8 billion) to build a new factory in China to produce liquid-crystal displays (LCDs).
Sakai Display Products Corp will build the factory in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. ($1 = 6.9410 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources