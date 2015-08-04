NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Aug 4 Foxconn, the trade name for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, will invest in India as it builds a supply chain in the country, in a move that may help the country's efforts to build a technology manufacturing base.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is the world's largest contract maker of electronic products and counts Apple, Blackberry , Xiaomi and Amazon among clients.

Founder and chairman said Terry Gou said on Tuesday he was looking at India with a more than ten years timeframe in mind, but had not firmed up investment figures yet.

Gou told Reuters in May he aims to develop 10-12 facilities in India, including factories and data centres, by 2020.