TAIPEI, July 18 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, the world's largest contract
manufacturer of electronic goods, will begin mass production of
Apple Inc's next-generation iPhone this month, local
media reported Friday.
Mass production of a 4.7-inch successor to the wildly
popular iPhone 5 series of smartphones will begin during the
third week of July, Taiwan's Economic Daily News said, without
citing sources. Production of a 5.5-inch version will begin
during the second week of August, it said.
A separate report issued Thursday by a China state-run news
service said Hon Hai is planning to hire 100,000 workers at its
mainland facilities to meet future demand for the gadget, citing
comments made by the chief of the Henan Provincial Commerce
Department.
Fellow Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp
this month also began recruitment of over 10,000
workers for its mainland facilities to manufacture the phone,
according to the Economic Daily News report.
Hon Hai had no comment on the report. Representatives for
Pegatron and the Henan Provincial Commerce Department could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)