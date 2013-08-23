TAIPEI Aug 23 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry said it sold Google Inc part of a
patent portfolio involving the superimposition of virtual images
on real-world photos.
The technology, dubbed Head Mounted Display, is commonly
used in aviation and ground displays, engineering and scientific
design applications, gaming devices and training and simulation
tools, the company said on Friday in a statement.
It did not disclose the price of the sale.
Hon Hai, the world's largest maker of electronics under
contract and a major manufacturer of Apple Inc
products, has said it will focus on developing new technology,
intellectual property rights and e-commerce as it looks to
reduce its reliance on Apple.
It said it had applied for over 55,000 patent rights
globally, of which over 5,000 have been approved.