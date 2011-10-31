TAIPEI Oct 31 Hon Hai Precision Industry , Apple Inc's major supplier, said on Monday its net profit in the third quarter rose 47.7 pct from the previous quarter to T$19.1 billion ($639.7 million), beating market expectations.

Seven analysts had forecast Hon Hai to post T$17.07 billion in the quarter, in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Despite the general uncertainty and a challenging industry, the company managed to gain further market share," said spokesman Edmund C.A. Ding, in a statement.

"The visibility remains short."

