TAIPEI Oct 31 Hon Hai Precision Industry
, Apple Inc's major supplier, said on Monday
its net profit in the third quarter rose 47.7 pct from the
previous quarter to T$19.1 billion ($639.7 million), beating
market expectations.
Seven analysts had forecast Hon Hai to post T$17.07 billion
in the quarter, in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Despite the general uncertainty and a challenging industry,
the company managed to gain further market share," said
spokesman Edmund C.A. Ding, in a statement.
"The visibility remains short."
($1 = 29.858 Taiwan Dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)