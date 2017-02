(Corrects month in headline)

TAIPEI Feb 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said on Friday that unconsolidated January sales rose 47.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said revenue was T$274.66 billion ($9.33 billion) for the month, compared with T$186.23 billion a year earlier, but down from T$316.94 billion in December.

Hon Hai did not give any further details in its statement.

