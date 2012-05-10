UPDATE 3-EDF targets positive cash flow ahead of French, UK nuclear projects
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
TAIPEI May 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said on Thursday that unconsolidated April sales fell almost 10 percent from March, though they rose 22.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said revenue was T$251.74 billion ($8.6 billion) for the month, compared with T$204.94 billion a year earlier and T$278.73 billion in March.
It did not give any further details in its statement. ($1 = 29.3740 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
MOSCOW, Feb 14 The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, will visit Moscow for talks on Feb. 16, RIA news agency quoted Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.
PARIS, Feb 14 France honoured the A380 superjumbo with a place in its national aerospace museum on Tuesday, granting it equal status with the Boeing 747 even as questions pile up over the future of the industry's biggest jets.