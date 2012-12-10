TAIPEI Dec 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , a major supplier of parts to Apple Inc, said on Monday that unconsolidated November sales rose 14.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said revenue was T$351.7 billion ($12.10 billion) for the month compared with T$307.2 billion a year earlier and T$275.7 billion in the previous month.

Hon Hai did not give any further details in its statement.