BRIEF-PS Business Parks reports quarterly FFO per share $1.18
* PS Business Parks Inc reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and increases quarterly common dividend by 13.3% to $0.85 per share
TAIPEI Dec 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , a major supplier of parts to Apple Inc, said on Monday that unconsolidated November sales rose 14.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said revenue was T$351.7 billion ($12.10 billion) for the month compared with T$307.2 billion a year earlier and T$275.7 billion in the previous month.
Hon Hai did not give any further details in its statement.
* PS Business Parks Inc reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and increases quarterly common dividend by 13.3% to $0.85 per share
* Havertys reports earnings for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files to say selling shareholders offering about 9.6 million of co's voting ordinary shares - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9JRIK) Further company coverage: