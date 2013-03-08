March 8 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, reported a 22.1 percent fall in February sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: FEB Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 235.06 -22.1 548.59 -14.7 (US$ bln) 7.93 ($1 = 29.6355 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim in Taipei; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)