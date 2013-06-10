BRIEF-CSX names Hunter Harrison as CEO
* Says Harrison replaces Michael Ward, who announced his decision to retire as chairman and CEO on February 21, 2017
TAIPEI, June 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, posted a 2.1 percent rise in May sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: MAY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 300.47 +2.1 1,401.20 -12.6 (US$ bln) 10.11
* Says Harrison replaces Michael Ward, who announced his decision to retire as chairman and CEO on February 21, 2017
* Nexeo Solutions announces board changes following resignation of Wilbur L. Ross, jr. From the board of directors
SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects to have access to some European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday.