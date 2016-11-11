(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to the text)

TAIPEI Nov 11 Shares in Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co opened more than 2 percent lower on Friday, in line with broader market weakness.

The company, which goes by the trade name Foxconn and is a major supplier to Apple Inc, said late on Thursday that its October sales fell 6.2 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan's main index was off over 1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)