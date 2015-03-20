TOKYO, March 20 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co plans to offer financial support to Japan's struggling electronics maker Sharp Corp, the Toyo Keizai business magazine said on Friday.

Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou made the comment in an interview, the weekly said in a preview of its Monday edition, quoting Gou as saying he would make the offer to Sharp and its main banks as early as March.

The magazine did not provide further details.

Sharp, which has warned of its third annual loss in four years, has been negotiating terms of a rescue plan with the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, and Mizuho Financial Group Inc's Mizuho Bank. It would be its second major bailout since 2012.

Sharp and Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, signed a high-profile agreement in March 2012 to form a capital and strategic partnership under which Hon Hai would consider taking a 9.9 percent stake in Sharp for 550 yen a share.

Those talks eventually collapsed after Sharp's share price plunged as it faced larger-than-expected losses. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)