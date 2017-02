TAIPEI, March 27 Taiwan's electronics giant Hon Hai Precision Industry said on Tuesday it is in a tie-up with Japan's Sharp Corp, and it will issue details after Sharp's announcement.

Japan's Nikkei Business Daily reported that Sharp will tie up with Hon Hai in LCD production at its main plant in Sakai, western Japan.

Sharp will hold a briefing at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)