Uber's former strategist fined $90,000 for violating lobbying law
Feb 16 Chicago's ethics board voted unanimously to fine Uber Technologies Inc's former strategist, David Plouffe, $90,000 for illegally lobbying in the city.
TAIPEI, June 6 The chairman of Apple Inc's major supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co was quoted as saying on Wednesday that a deal to buy shares of Japan's Sharp Corp was a good value.
TV reports quoted Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou as making the remark in response to a comment by a Goldman Sachs analyst. The analyst had said Hon Hai might request a review of the deal after Sharp's share price dropped to its lowest in 34 years.
Hon Hai agreed in March to purchase new shares in Sharp worth $844 million as part of a tie-up in liquid crystal display production aimed at reversing losses at the Japanese firm from declining TV sales. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Feb 16 Chicago's ethics board voted unanimously to fine Uber Technologies Inc's former strategist, David Plouffe, $90,000 for illegally lobbying in the city.
LONDON, Feb 16 Freight movements across the United States are showing signs of sustained growth, which should help push domestic diesel consumption higher this year.
* Arrest may impact Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts