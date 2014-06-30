TAIPEI, June 30 Hon Hai Precision, the world's biggest electronics component maker, said on Monday it has bought a 4.9 percent stake in SK C&C for 381 billion won.

Hon Hai, the major supplier of iPhones and iPads, paid 155,500 won per share for the stake, which was for "long-term investment", according to a company statement.

