TAIPEI Aug 12 Shares of Hon Hai Precision , the world's biggest electronics component maker, opened down 3.35 percent after it said China approved its deal with Sharp and released its latest quarterly earnings result.

Minutes into trading, shares of Hon Hai, a major assembler of Apple Inc's iPhones, were down 2.4 percent, narrowing from a 3.35 percent slide at the open. The broader market rose 0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)