RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 Hong Kong's Honbridge
Holdings Ltd plans to build a 420-kilometre (260-mile)
pipeline to ship iron-ore from a mine in Brazil's Minas Gerais
state to a port on the country's Atlantic coast, the Estado de
Minas newspaper reported on Saturday.
The pipeline will carry a slurry of water and fine,
processed iron ore to the port of Ilheus in Brazil's Bahia
state, as part of Honbridge $3.6 billion Sul America de Metais
(SAM) project, the paper said, citing Minas Gerais officials.
Officials said the project could require an additional $600
million in investments, bringing total spending to $4.2 billion,
Estado de Minas reported.
SAM plans to export 25 million tonnes a year of iron ore to
Chinese and other steelmakers, the paper said, citing Minas
Gerais officials. SAM is managed by Brazil's Votorantim Group,
which sold the project to Honbridge for $390 million in April
2010. No date for start-up was given.
Honbridge's efforts are part of a flurry of new iron ore
mining projects being developed in Brazil by local miners such
as Vale SA, MMX Mineracao e Metais and
Cia. Siderurgica Nacional and foreign-backed
companies such as SAM and Ferrous do Brasil SA to meet the
growing demand for steel in China and the rest of Asia.
These projects are expected to boost Brazilian iron-ore
output by more than 40 percent to 450 million tonnes a year in
2015 from 420 million tonnes in 2011, according to Macquarie, an
Australian-based banking group, and Ferrous do Brasil.
Honbridge submitted an environmental license petition for
the pipeline with Brazilian environmental authorities on July 3
and has already received a water-use license, Honbridge said in
a July 4 filing with Hong Kong securities regulators.
The application is for a preliminary environmental license
that would allow the company to move ahead with planning and
pre-construction activities. Getting final approval and starting
output could take three to five years based on the progress of
other Brazilian iron-ore mine projects in the region.
The pipeline option was chosen over a rail-transport plan
that required the construction of a spur line to the proposed
mine and an upgrade to existing track, Estado de Minas reported.
To provide water for the pipeline, SAM plans to build an $80
million dam on the Vacaria River near Salinas, in the north of
Minas Gerais, state officials told the paper.
The dam will also provide water to irrigate 500 small farms
in the impoverished and drought-prone region.
Honbridge in April 2011 signed an agreement with the
Shougang Group, one of China's largest steelmakers,
to provide it with 10 million tonnes of iron ore for 15 years.
Chinese state-owned Shougang also agreed to a prepayment of $1.5
billion to help finance the new supply.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Eric Beech)