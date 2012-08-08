Aug 8 Honda Motor Co on Wednesday said
the redesigned, roomier version of its Accord will go on sale
this fall as the Japanese automaker seeks to remain competitive
in the crucial mid-sized car segment in the United States.
Honda, which released the first photos of the new design on
Wednesday but offered few additional details, said the 2013
model of the Accord will provide consumers more room inside
while at the same time shortening the exterior.
Honda did not disclose pricing for the new Accord, but the
current model has a starting price of $22,270, including
delivery charges.
Analysts have said the new Accord needs to be a home run for
Honda, whose 2012 Civic small car was panned by some critics.
The success of the new Accord, which will include a new
generation of engines and transmissions to boost fuel
efficiency, is also critical for Honda's global sales ambitions.
Honda has set a global sales target of 4.3 million vehicles
in the financial year to March 2013, up 38.4 percent from the
previous year, with North America to account for about 40
percent of the total.
The Accord, which was launched in 1976, is Honda's
best-selling vehicle and previous generations made the Japanese
automaker's reputation for easy-to-drive, smartly engineered
cars with good fuel mileage. But competition has heated up in
that segments, especially from a resurgent U.S. industry and
emerging South Korean rivals.
Unlike the Civic, the ninth-generation Accord will be
equipped with Honda's newest engines and transmissions --
technologies the company hopes will make its cars the most
fuel-efficient in their class by 2015. It will be the first time
in a decade Honda has overhauled the Accord's engine.
Through July this year, Honda has sold 183,817 Accords in
the U.S. market, an increase of almost 28 percent from the prior
year. Civic sales were 187,586, up 33 percent, in the same
period.
Honda, which previously acknowledged it lost its way on
design, revamped its development process to avoid more cars like
the 2012 Civic, which Consumer Reports last summer savaged for
its low-quality interior and choppy ride, dropping it from the
magazine's recommended list for the first time ever and ranking
it near the bottom among small cars.
Honda called the new Accord's interior "upscale" and said it
was more luxurious than current models, but did not provide
details of the car's features. The redesign will include
increased passenger and cargo space, while the overall exterior
lengths are "noticeably" shortened. The automaker described the
new version of the car as the "most sculpted Accord ever."
In January, John Mendel, Honda's U.S. sales chief, said the
next Accord would "raise the bar again," promising the car would
lead in fuel economy and safety. The company said at the time
that the 2013 Accord lineup also would include a plug-in hybrid
electric system, as well as such safety features as lane
departure and forward collision warning technologies.
