* Honda CEO announces sales of Acura in Brazil starting 2015
* GM considers selling Cadillac, not Buick or Opel in Brazil
* BMW unveils 200 mln euro plant in southern Brazilian state
SAO PAULO, Oct 22 Japan's Honda Motor Co
said on Monday it plans to sell its Acura brand in
Brazil beginning in 2015, making it the latest carmaker to aim
its luxury vehicle range at the country's buoyant high-end
consumer market.
Chief Executive Takanobu Ito announced the arrival of Acura
at the Sao Paulo auto show, where Honda was not the only company
eyeing a luxury car market that has grown nearly sevenfold in
five years.
"The rich are becoming richer in Brazil," General Motors
Co's South American chief Jaime Ardila told reporters at
the show. "It's time to start thinking about bringing Cadillac
to Brazil."
Rising wages, especially for scarce highly skilled
professionals, have made Brazil a bright spot in the global
market for luxury goods. But both Honda and GM said luxury car
sales in Brazil are still too slim to consider making it a base
for producing their up-market offerings.
German automaker BMW AG, on the other hand, has
decided to take the plunge with an investment of 200 million
euros ($261 million) in a Brazilian factory announced on Monday
after top executives met with President Dilma Rousseff.
The new factory in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina
will begin producing by the end of 2014 at a rate of about
30,000 vehicles per year, Vice Chairman Ian Robertson told
reporters.
That is a sharp jump from the roughly 15,000 imported cars
BMW sold in Brazil last year, cornering nearly a third of
Brazil's high-end auto segment. Luxury vehicles represent just
1.3 percent of sales in the world's fourth largest auto market.
SPOTLIGHT ON BRAZIL, CHINA
Ford Motor Co said in August that it would launch its
luxury Lincoln brand in China within two years, but global sales
chief Jim Farley said on Monday that the U.S. automaker has no
plans to bring the brand to Brazil.
"We don't have any announcements to make here about Lincoln
expanding beyond (China), but obviously as we refresh the entire
lineup, we'll continue to look at where it makes sense," he told
reporters at the auto show. "After we flawlessly execute there
(in China), we can have more conversations about the global
expansion."
GM is already pushing to boost Cadillac sales in China, the
world's largest auto market, and hopes to compete for leadership
in luxury car sales in the U.S. market within a few years.
GM's Ardila said while the company is considering selling
Cadillacs, the brand portfolio will not expand to include either
Europe's Opel brand or Buick. "Our brands in Brazil would be
Chevrolet and Cadillac. Just that," he said.
Daimler AG's Mercedes was the first luxury
automaker to build cars in Brazil, starting in 1999, but it
ceased car production in December 2010 and switched to
commercial vehicles.
Honda CEO Ito also announced plans to update the company's
small cars in Brazil, the Fit and City, and bring a compact SUV
into the market as part of a lineup overhaul beginning in 2014.
The new vehicles are part of Honda's push to sell 1 million
autos in Brazil over the next five years, picking up the sales
pace from about 93,000 vehicles in 2011.