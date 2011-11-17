* Output of small SUV to start in early 2012 in Alliston
* CR-Vs for Canada previously produced at Ohio plant
* No job cuts at Ohio plant; 400 employees hired in Canada
* Output start delayed by Japan earthquake, Thai floods
Nov 17 Honda Motor Co's (7267.T) Canadian unit
will start manufacturing its CR-V compact sport-utility vehicle
in Canada early next year, Japan's No. 3 automaker said on
Thursday.
Honda will produce its new model 2012 CR-V destined for
sale in Canada at its manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ontario,
north of Toronto. Until now, CR-Vs for North America were built
at the company's East Liberty plant in Ohio.
There will be no job cuts at the Ohio facility, which will
continue to produce CR-Vs for the U.S. market, Honda Canada
spokesman Richard Jacobs said.
Jacobs declined to say why Honda was shifting production to
Canada but added that it was the company's long-standing
practice to "build product in the markets that they sell
them".
Some of the SUVs built in Canada will be exported to the
United States, Jacobs said.
Honda has had a tough year worldwide in 2011. It first had
to scale back production due to a shortage of parts following a
devastating earthquake and tsunami in Japan in March.
More recently, flooding in Thailand forced it to cut output
again as it was unable to secure some critical electronic parts
that it buys there.
The natural disasters have delayed the start of production
of the CR-V in North America by about a month, Jacobs said.
Honda expects to sell more than 25,000 CR-Vs in Canada this
year and is targeting sales of 30,000 of the new 2012 model
next year, he said.
The Alliston plant, which already produces the Honda Civic
sedan, Canada's most popular passenger car, hired 400 employees
in the summer to gear up for the production of the CR-V.
The small SUV will be produced on the same assembly line as
the Civic. Some equipment modifications have had to be made,
Jacobs said.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)