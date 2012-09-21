BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc proposes public offering of common stock
* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc proposes public offering of common stock
TOKYO, Sept 21 A delay in customs procedures in China is possible following recent tensions between Japan and China, and Honda Motor Co is making preparations to make sure its business will not be affected, the Japanese automaker's CEO said.
"We are trying to forecast things in advance and preparing as much as possible to avoid any impact on our business," Takanobu Ito told a news conference on Friday.
* Vince Holding Corp. announces mutually agreed upon end to consulting arrangements with co-founders
* Senior Secured Lender agrees to extend maturity of Gevo's 2017 notes from March 15, 2017 to June 23, 2017