UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Oct 9 Honda Motor Co Ltd and its China joint ventures sold 33,931 vehicles in the country in September, down 40.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.
For the first nine months, sales were up 9.5 percent at 469,993 vehicles, Honda said in a statement.
Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co .
Sales have plunged at Japanese car makers since violent protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products broke out across China in mid-September over the Japanese government's purchase of a group of disputed islands in the East China Sea from their private owner.
(Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources