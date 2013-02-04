(Repeats to attach to alerts)

Feb 4 Honda Motor Co Ltd and its China joint ventures sold 47,248 cars in the country in January, up 22 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That shows an improvement from December when sales fell 19.2 percent compared with a year earlier, though figures were skewed due to weak holiday-hit sales in January last year.

Showrooms in the world's largest auto market are often closed for much of China's Lunar New Year holiday, a week-long break that fell in January last year but comes in February this year.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)