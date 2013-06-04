BEIJING, June 4 Honda Motor Co Ltd and its China joint ventures sold 54,564 cars in the country in May, up 4.6 percent from the same month a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That compares with a 2.4 percent fall in April.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)