SHANGHAI Dec 3 Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two local joint-ventures sold 83,013 automobiles in China in November, up 101.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 211.6 percent year-on-year jump in October and a 118 percent rise in September, which were partly boosted by a low base from last year when sales tanked due to a surge in anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.

The company statement did not give the year-to-date sales figure.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co .