BEIJING, April 10 Honda Motor will launch 10 new car models in China between now and 2015, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

The Japanese car maker also expects that by 2015 its annual China sales will be double those recorded in 2011, Kuraishi Seiji, head of Honda's China operations, told reporters in Beijing.

Honda makes cars in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. The two joint ventures have a combined annual capacity of 720,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Don Durfee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)