(Corrects car model, sales plan)

CHENGDU, China Oct 12 Japan's Honda Motor Co will launch the hybrid versions of its popular CR-Z and Fit subcompact in China next year, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Mibe Toshihiro, executive director of Honda, unveiled this in a speech to an industry forum in the southern Chinese city of Chengdu.

Honda plans to start sales of hybrid cars in China as early as 2012. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Alison Leung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)